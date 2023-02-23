Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.35-15.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52-4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion. Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.35-$15.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VMI. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of VMI stock traded down $24.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.51. 185,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,224. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $205.67 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Read More

