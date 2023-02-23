Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Capital Square LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,752,000 after buying an additional 71,698 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 329,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,124,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $200.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

