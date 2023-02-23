VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 2,912,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,744,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMLC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 515.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 258.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,445.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

