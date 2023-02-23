Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $351.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.98. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

