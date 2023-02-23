Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,915 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $11,040,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VTEB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.51. 532,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,716. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49.

