Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,243.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,420,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,221,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.47. The company had a trading volume of 298,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,935. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.62.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.