Veritaseum Price Hits $32.20 (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $69.21 million and approximately $33,358.07 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for about $32.20 or 0.00135098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

