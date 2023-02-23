Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 518,613 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,613 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $518.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.