Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,985,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 5.9 %

EDU stock opened at $42.45 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.