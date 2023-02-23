Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,972 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.28% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,786,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,867,000 after buying an additional 170,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,050,000 after acquiring an additional 233,391 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 516,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,534,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,937,000 after acquiring an additional 149,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 145.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after acquiring an additional 241,920 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR stock opened at $87.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.49. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

