Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,952 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.10% of Darling Ingredients worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59.

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.