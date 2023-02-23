Verition Fund Management LLC Has $12.43 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,053 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Masco worth $12,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,892,000 after purchasing an additional 273,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,601 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,646,000 after acquiring an additional 69,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,250,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,057,000 after acquiring an additional 36,232 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,303,000 after acquiring an additional 165,208 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,357 shares of company stock worth $16,633,770. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Articles

