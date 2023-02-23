Verition Fund Management LLC Has $8.35 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 137.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37,931 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 814.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PWR opened at $148.40 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

