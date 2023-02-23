Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 34,894 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,894 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 53.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 112.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 121.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.