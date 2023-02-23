Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 34,474,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,619,000 after acquiring an additional 157,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,199,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,862,000 after buying an additional 3,841,345 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.