ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.09

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.09 and last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 31055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

ViacomCBS Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

