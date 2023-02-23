VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) Trading Down 1.9%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.02 and last traded at $63.07. 188,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 49,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.32.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.