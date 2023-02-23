Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

VNOM stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.88. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48.

Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $226,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

