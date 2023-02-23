Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 0.6 %
VNOM stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.88. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48.
Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $226,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viper Energy Partners Company Profile
Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.