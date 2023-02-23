Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 3,960 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Realty Income by 44.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 90,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 27,747 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2,533.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 67,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 28.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 294,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,148,000 after buying an additional 66,065 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.2 %

O stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,385. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.86%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.