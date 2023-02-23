Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 412,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 196,883 shares.The stock last traded at $20.54 and had previously closed at $20.44.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02.

Get Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFFA. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000.

About Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.