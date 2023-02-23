Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Chairman Marc Zandman Sells 23,834 Shares

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $501,944.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $748,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Zandman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,007,312.41.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.25. 805,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,936. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $24.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.63 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,695,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 37.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,184,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,817,000 after buying an additional 1,148,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,290,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,387,000 after buying an additional 522,908 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,695,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,041,000 after buying an additional 480,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 934.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 519,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

