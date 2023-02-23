Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,212,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,423,000 after purchasing an additional 131,574 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,911 shares of company stock valued at $16,479,035. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

ABBV traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $151.99. 2,269,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day moving average is $149.37. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

