Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 5,500 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $107.63. The stock had a trading volume of 336,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,906. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $153.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.80.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 428.07%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

