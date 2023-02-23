Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.80), Briefing.com reports. Vital Energy had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $364.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Vital Energy’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VTLE opened at $47.67 on Thursday. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $801.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vital Energy Company Profile

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

