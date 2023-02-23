Vivo Capital LLC Sells 693,524 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Vivo Capital LLC cut its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693,524 shares during the period. Harmony Biosciences accounts for approximately 16.6% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned 5.73% of Harmony Biosciences worth $150,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRMY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,664,000 after buying an additional 529,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,470,000 after buying an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after buying an additional 43,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,055,000 after buying an additional 116,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

HRMY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,870. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $4,766,939.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,176,784 shares in the company, valued at $133,284,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,176,784 shares in the company, valued at $133,284,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $1,233,474.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,792,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,487,096.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,232 shares of company stock worth $15,752,560 in the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.