VivoPower International (VVPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 24th.

VivoPower International Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. VivoPower International has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.64.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VivoPower International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VivoPower International by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VivoPower International by 27.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in VivoPower International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,916,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 495,136 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.