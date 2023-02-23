VRES Self Reported Market Cap Tops $99.94 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. VRES has a market cap of $99.94 million and $182.21 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VRES has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00043755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00032480 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021392 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00217742 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,849.70 or 0.99978833 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.04118289 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $175.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

