vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

