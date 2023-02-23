W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of W.W. Grainger worth $105,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 89,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,738,000 after purchasing an additional 37,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,894,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $657.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $685.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $595.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.97.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $666.75.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

