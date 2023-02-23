Walmart Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WMT. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

NYSE WMT opened at $144.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.38. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,122,666 shares of company stock valued at $762,689,214 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

