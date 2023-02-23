Wanchain (WAN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.74 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Wanchain has a market cap of $61.61 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001306 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 40.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00082104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00057367 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010278 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00028287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001116 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,190,512 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

