Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €103.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($109.57) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($87.23) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($90.43) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €69.54 ($73.98) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.20. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a 1 year high of €105.25 ($111.97).

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.