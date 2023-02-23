Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,417 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.32% of Waste Management worth $211,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 770.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,316,000 after acquiring an additional 217,200 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,103 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,701. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Shares of WM traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.71. 497,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,208. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.59.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

