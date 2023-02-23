Wedbush Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $216.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $175.00 to $216.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

NVIDIA stock opened at $207.54 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.80 and a 200 day moving average of $159.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $516.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

