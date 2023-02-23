Wells Fargo & Company Increases H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target to $62.00

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HEES. B. Riley began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $353.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.32 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,776,000 after buying an additional 95,195 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

