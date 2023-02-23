West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $291.25.

NYSE:WST traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $312.03. 835,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,921. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.46. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $424.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

