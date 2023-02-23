Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Trading Down 3.1%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.37. 210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Western Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. is an oilfield service company engaged in the provision of contract drilling services. It operates through the Contract Drilling Services and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes Horizon and Stoneham drilling. The Production Services segment consists of well servicing rigs and the renting of oilfield equipment.

Featured Stories

