Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wingstop from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.71.
Wingstop Stock Up 7.7 %
Wingstop stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $193.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional Trading of Wingstop
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,293,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Wingstop by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
