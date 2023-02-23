Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wingstop from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.71.

Wingstop Stock Up 7.7 %

Wingstop stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $193.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,293,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Wingstop by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

