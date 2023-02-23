Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WINGGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $178.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 126.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $193.74.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Stephens raised their price target on Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.71.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Wingstop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Earnings History for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

