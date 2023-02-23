Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of WING stock opened at $178.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 126.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $193.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Stephens raised their price target on Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Wingstop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

