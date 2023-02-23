Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.
Wingstop Stock Performance
Shares of WING stock opened at $178.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 126.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $193.74.
Wingstop Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Wingstop
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Wingstop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wingstop (WING)
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.