Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $291.40

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $291.40 and last traded at $288.42, with a volume of 23564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Winmark Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Winmark

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WINA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Winmark by 91.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Winmark in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Winmark by 864.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.