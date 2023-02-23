Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.23 Million

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and $18,487.87 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wirtual has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wirtual token can now be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirtual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wirtual using one of the exchanges listed above.

