WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.33 and last traded at $44.28. 36,881 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 575.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 81.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

