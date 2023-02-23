Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.04 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.40-$1.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.40-1.60 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

Several research firms have issued reports on WWW. CL King cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Trading raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant bought 2,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,739.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at $493,609.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $379,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $203,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Featured Stories

