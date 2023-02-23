WPP plc (LON:WPP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 24.40 Per Share

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.29) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WPP Price Performance

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,044 ($12.57) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 914.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 836.71. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 713 ($8.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,120.60 ($13.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,848.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86.

Get WPP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.08) to GBX 1,158 ($13.95) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.45) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.02) to GBX 864 ($10.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,110.29 ($13.37).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.