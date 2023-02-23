Wrapmanager Inc. Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.05% of Allbirds worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Allbirds by 651.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 2,516,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Allbirds by 847.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 1,414,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allbirds by 1,721.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 1,427,920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Allbirds by 54.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 419,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 37.9% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 275,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

BIRD opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. Allbirds, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $9.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIRD. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

In other news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $72,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 151,235 shares of company stock valued at $419,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

