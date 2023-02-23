Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases New Shares in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 7.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 67,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at $3,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

