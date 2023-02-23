Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DLB stock opened at $82.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 6,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $533,725.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,374 over the last 90 days. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

