Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 3,049 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tenaris by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tenaris by 65.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $1,542,000. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Price Performance

TS stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Tenaris

A number of research analysts have commented on TS shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.