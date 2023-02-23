Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 826 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 90.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 712.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 16,813.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $73,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,260,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,984.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $51,193.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,260,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,984.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,937 shares of company stock worth $4,824,942 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

