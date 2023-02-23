Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ELP stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.70. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

